Trump tweets ‘North Korea is looking for trouble’

Here we go again

US President Donald Trump has said that “North Korea is looking for trouble” in a series of rants through twitter, after North Korea has said that they are ready for war with the US.

Trump tweeted: “I explained to the President of China that a trade deal with the U.S. will be far better for them if they solve the North Korean problem!”

Trump went on to say: “North Korea is looking for trouble.”

“If China decides to help, that would be great. If not, we will solve the problem without them! U.S.A.”

Trump’s decision to send the Naval strike force to the Korean peninsula following a ballistic missile test by North Korea last week.

A Washington spokesman refused to rule out any pre-emptive strikes again the North Korea’s missile sites creating further and rapidly growing tensions.