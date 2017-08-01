Trump media chief is sacked after just 10 days

Anthony Scaramucci has left the White House

Donald Trump’s White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci has been fired after less than 10 days in the position.

The former wall street financier is the latest senior figure to lose their position in the White House and comes after an expletive rant at a reporter last week, in which he described the White House chief of staff Reince Priebus as a ‘paranoid schizophrenic’.

Scaramucci’s arrival coincided with the departures of press secretary Sean Spicer, who ‘vehemently disagreed’ with the appointment, and chief of staff Reince Priebus resigned on Friday amid reports of an internal power struggle involving Scaramucci.

New White House press secretary, Sarah Sanders told reporters yesterday the president thought Scaramucci’s comments to the reporter were ‘inappropriate for a person in that position’.

The former communications director was fired by new chief of staff Gen John Kelly who was sworn in yesterday.

“Mr Scaramucci felt it was best to give chief of staff John Kelly a clean slate and the ability to build his own team. We wish him all the best,” the White House said in a statement.

The first six months of Donald Trump’s presidency has been turbulent, several senior staff have been hired and fired and The President was also defeated in Congress on the repeal of Obamacare.

A great day at the White House! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 31, 2017

Since he became president he has lost a chief of staff, national security advisor, two communications directors, a press secretary and the head of the FBI.

Amid all the chaos President Trump still found time to Tweet “A great day at the White House!.”