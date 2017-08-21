Trio of London companies bid to be the best in Britain

Find out more…

Love Energy Savings, one of Britain’s biggest business energy comparison and switching services, has revealed a trio of London businesses are among the finalists in its awards to celebrate the very best businesses in the country.

It has partnered with EDF Energy, Opus Energy, British Gas, Scottish Power and npower to honour companies across the UK that go above and beyond for their customers and deserve to be recognised for their outstanding services and overall business ethos.

The finalists for this year’s ‘The Best of Britain Awards’ have now been announced, with five regional awards up for grabs. The awards attracted hundreds of entries from across the Greater London area.

This year’s top 20 companies range from a successful telecommunications service to an innovative chocolate maker. Also on the shortlist is a business that offers an imaginative and fun way to explore and learn about different areas of the UK. What they have all got in common is their drive and commitment to customer service and doing a fantastic job.

There’s £300 prize money available for each winner to spend how they wish. Those winners will be announced later this month.

The South of England finalists are:

Learn to Trade (Fulham)

Koru Kids (Euston)

Think Engine (Hemel Hempstead)

Treasure Trails (Truro)

Phil Foster, managing director of fast-growing Love Energy Savings, itself a multi-award-winning organisation, said: “The Best of Britain Awards were established to celebrate businesses large and small for their commitment to a job well done.

“And we’ve certainly seen some fantastic examples of that from this year’s entries from London. We have set out to find businesses that pride themselves on being a great organisation. And our finalists really do stand out from the crowd in terms of their commitment, innovation and drive. They all have great stories to tell.

“Our 20 finalists, who cover a variety of sectors across the country, are all leading examples of success and we firmly believe they truly showcase the Best of Britain.”

The winners will be invited to a special prize-giving. Each regional award has a sponsor. In Scotland that is Scottish Power. The Welsh award is sponsored by Opus Energy, the Midlands by npower, the North of England by British Gas and the South by EDF Energy.

Love Energy Savings has itself been recognised for its leading work in the industry, winning this year’s ‘Super Consultancy of the Year’ category in The Energy Live Consultancy Awards (TELCAs), the Oscars of the industry. The multi-award winning company is the current holder of the title of Britain’s Best SME To Work For and has been crowned North West Fast Growth Business of the Year, as well as being named in the coveted Times Tech Track 100 list – recognising it as one of the fastest-growing technology businesses in the UK.

Phil Foster added: “We recognise the value of awards and they are a testament to the hard work, dedication and professionalism of all our staff. That is the ethos behind The Best of Britain Awards, recognising those businesses who go above and beyond.”

Since it was formed in 2007, Love Energy Savings has grown to become the most-trusted business energy price comparison specialist in the UK, with a five-star rating on Trustpilot for customer service. During that time, the company has switched over 136,500 meters, saving customers more than £72m on their electricity and gas bills. It now employs over 180 people.