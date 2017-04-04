Thunderhead partners with Merkle DBG to accelerate customer engagement

Here’s what happened

Thunderhead, the leader in enterprise technology for customer engagement, today announces its partnership with Merkle | DBG, an agency specialising in leveraging data and technology to help their clients drive growth and improve performance.

Thunderhead’s ONEis a cloud-based customer engagement platform that surfaces unique journey-based behavioural insights that are then used to deliver relevant and personalised experiences in real-time. It enables brands to connect omni-channel customer behaviour, building deeper and more personal relationships with prospective and current customers.

Merkle | DBG work with some of the world’s largest brands, using data to drive compelling connections across channels and devices to create better experiences. Businesses today need a 360 degree view of each customer across multiple brands and the ability to connect in-store and online relationships with digital experiences, throughout each customer’s individual journey. Thunderhead’s ONE Engagement Hub makes this vision a reality driving conversation-led engagement and building stronger and more valuable relationships with customers. Thunderhead is working with customers across industries including Automotive, Travel, Banking, Retail and Sports to deliver insight and a rich understanding of each customer journey.

Richard Lees, SVP Europe Solutions at Merkle | DBG, commented, “Our partnership with customer engagement experts Thunderhead is extremely exciting. The ONE Engagement Hub is a revolutionary technology that allows forward-thinking clients to understand their customers in real-time throughout the relationship with their brands. The technology is light-touch, working with systems already in place to create insight that delivers benefits and value fast.”

Glen Manchester, CEO and founder at Thunderhead said, “We are in a period of rapid innovation and Merkle | DBG is at the frontline, working with transformational businesses on customer engagement to give them a leading edge. While ONE is a powerful technology, we designed it to be simple to use so that brands can focus on executing their customer engagement strategy at speed. I’m looking forward to working with Merkle | DBG and their clients.”