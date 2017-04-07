Three killed after a truck rams into pedestrians in Stockholm

Terror attack?

Police in Sweden have said that a truck has driven into crowds of people in a busy shopping street killing at least three in Drottninggatan, central Stockholm.

Swedish radio broadcaster SVT has reported that three people have been killed in the crash and shots have been fired.

Swedish paper Aftonbladet has said that one eye witness said she saw “hundreds of people” running for their lives.

A witness, Dimitris, described the panic when they saw the truck “I went to the main street when a big truck came out of nowhere. I could not see if anyone was driving it but it got out of control. I saw at least two being run over. I ran as fast as I could from there.”

Witnesses have also reported to local media that the truck drove into a shop window and people are on the ground.

Helicopters, police and ambulances are on the scene and armed police have cordoned the area off.

#BREAKING: @SwedishPM to address the public shortly — #Sweden’s security services say no confirmation incident is terror related. pic.twitter.com/lsv3wgefij — Rudaw English (@RudawEnglish) April 7, 2017

#Sweden #Stockholm - Current situation in the shopping area. Not yet known if the event is accidental or terror related. pic.twitter.com/1YulyIBGLD — Terror Events (@TerrorEvents) April 7, 2017

More follows…