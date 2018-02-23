Three in ten UK SME online retailers don’t export goods

Check out these top tips for exporting your goods and services

One in ten (11%) UK SME online retailers don’t import or export goods, according to a study commissioned by Royal Mail, the number one facilitator of ecommerce in the UK. One in four (23%) don’t import any goods and 30 per cent don’t export. Despite this, there is a keen appetite for exporting with almost two thirds (64%) aiming to increase international sales revenues in 2018. In December 2017 alone, the value of UK exports and imports was £29.6 billion and £39.1 billion, respectively, according to HM Revenue & Customs. Targeting overseas customers presents a huge opportunity for UK SME online retailers.

The study also found that eight in ten (38%) UK SME online retailers have a physical store as well as a presence online. However, there are additional popular ways to sell goods including via a catalogue (14%), over the telephone (21%) and via exhibitions (12%).

When it comes to how UK SME online retailers sell their products, eight in ten (78%) sell via their own website and over half (54%) sell on a marketplace. Looking to the year ahead, over half (52%) are planning to sell through new channels. In 2018, 15 per cent intend to list products on a marketplace while 18 per cent will use additional marketplace sites.

A spokesperson for Royal Mail Parcels said “The ecommerce sector is becoming increasingly globalised and SME online retailers especially should look at opportunities to expand the international side of their business. There are currently more than two billion internet users in 200 countries, with nearly 100 million of them in English speaking countries. It is a particularly good time for UK businesses to explore exporting options, given the current state of the pound. At Royal Mail, we already support many retail businesses and we look forward to working with even more of them in the future”.

If you are looking to start targeting international customers or to increase your visibility overseas, follow these simple tips from Royal Mail: