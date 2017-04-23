Three apologises after ‘temporary network issue’

Here’s what happened

Three the mobile company has apologised after they had a “temporary network issue” affecting some customers from making calls and texts Saturday.

Customers took twitter and complained that their texts were being sent to random users. Tom Turner said on Twitter: “Love receiving random texts from Welsh birds saying “Found Sweetcorn”

An angry customer Jen Davies said on Twitter: “shocking breach of privacy today @ThreeUK….shame on you ….along with 11hrs of no service..”

Another customer posted this on twitter: “@ThreeUK is this acceptable?”

A spokeswoman for Three said they are “currently investigating the cause of the service disruption” they added that some “customers and non-customers” could have received messages from unknown senders on Saturday.

Three said in a statement on their website their advice “is to ignore all text messages that you deem incorrect.”

Three said Sunday in an updated statement: “We have been working through the night to fix a network issue which was affecting customers sending and receiving text and making calls. All services are now restored but some customers may need to restart their phones if they are still experiencing any issues.”



“During Saturday 22nd April, some customers and non-customers may have received a message from an unknown sender. Our advice is still to ignore all text messages that you deem incorrect.”



“We apologise for any inconvenience caused to you.”