Thomas Cook pilots stage 24-hour strike in a dispute over pay

More strikes are planned

Thomas Cook pilots have staged a 24-hour walkout Saturday, over a pay row with more strikes planned for 29 September and 6 October.

The British Airline Pilots Association (BALPA), said that their members are to take industrial action as talks failed after several days.

Brian Strutton, the general secretary of BALPA, said: “Tortuous negotiations at Acas have failed to resolve the pay dispute.

“Whilst both sides have compromised there is still a considerable gap. Regrettably this means the strike goes ahead.

“We understand this strike will affect people’s travel plans, something which we deeply regret.”

A spokesman for Thomas Cook said: “We are disappointed that BALPA has decided to go ahead with the strike.

“Meanwhile, our priority is to make sure all of our customers can travel with minimum disruption during the strike period.”

Despite this 24-hour walkout, Thomas Cook said all scheduled flights will be operating on Saturday.