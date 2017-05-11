Thomas Cook: All flights are cancelled to Egypt’s Sharm el-Sheikh over growing fears of terrorism

Here’s why

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) has upgraded their travel advice for holiday makers flying to the popular tourist destination of Sharm el-Sheikh in Egypt over fears of terrorism.

The package holiday company, Thomas Cook has announced that all flights and holidays are cancelled following the advice of the FCO.

A spokeswoman for Thomas Cook said: “We have removed Sharm el-Sheikh in Egypt from our winter 2017/18 and summer 2018 holiday and flight programmes.”

“The UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office continue to advise against travel to Sharm el-Sheikh airport, and we have no plans to reintroduce a programme to Sharm until after that advice changes.

“The five flights per week which we had scheduled this winter have now been cancelled. We are contacting those customers who have booked with us to offer a refund or a destination change free of charge.”