This health podcast will be your new best friend

‘MedTalk’ podcast launches for medtech, digital health and pharma community

Ever heard of inhalable chocolate? Do you know the link between F1 and infant care? Want to know what ‘femtech’ means? A new podcast answers all these questions and more.

The editors of four of the medical sector’s leading publications have joined forces to establish MedTalk, a new podcast for the medical device, digital health and pharma sectors.

The podcast, which will run initially as a monthly production, provides an informal discussion around the latest innovations for the healthcare sector.

Episode one, which is available now, looks at the rise of ‘femtech’, the emerging field of connected medical devices aimed at feminine health.

In industry news the team looks at the liquidation of one of the major brands in wearable fitness trackers – and what it signals about the rapidly changing digital health sector.

Other innovations featured in episode one include inhalable chocolate and an infant transport device which borrows from Formula 1 technology.

The team behind the MedTalk podcast are Lu Rahman, group editor, Medical Plastics News, Fliss Thomas, editor of European Pharmaceutical ManufacturerReece Armstrong, reporter on Digital Health Age, and Dave Gray, editor of Med-Tech Innovation magazine.

Dave Gray explained the aim of the podcast: “We wanted to bring our four media brands together to create something for anyone with a stake in the life sciences and healthcare industry.

“Increasingly our sectors are converging and we find ourselves discussing crossover content on a daily basis. These discussions often provoke further debate and great content ideas – so we thought the time was right to translate that into a podcast.

“We also really wanted to keep things quite light. This podcast is really just a recording of our editorial meeting – hopefully it will engage others with an active interest in health and medicine technology.”

The podcast is available on iTunes, SoundCloud, Stitcher