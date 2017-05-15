Theresa May to focus on workers' rights in manifesto

New pledges revealed

Prime Minister Theresa May has announced an array of pledges focusing on workers’ rights. The new promises were revealed as part of the Conservative party manifesto ahead of next month’s General Election.

May has vowed to include new rights for those who leave work to care for family members, a commitment to continue increasing the National Living Wage and new protections for gig economy workers.

The PM also promised to include representation for workers on company boards through measures including ensuring listed companies either create stakeholder advisory panels, designate an existing non-executive director as employee representative or directly appoint a worker representative to the board.

Edwin Morgan, deputy director of policy at the IoD, said: “While it might be right for one business to have an elected worker representative, that might not work for every firm.”

Mike Cherry, national chairman at the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB), said:

“Small firms consistently say they find employment regulations the toughest to deal with. Simply adding a new set of statutory employment regulations is not enough; they must be backed up with proper support for smaller businesses. Small firms with only two or three employees, for example, would find it harder to cope.”