Theresa May is to give a surprise statement at Number 10
The latest
Downing street has said the Prime Minister, Theresa May is give a statement this morning.
In an unusual move, Number 10 has announced Theresa May is to address the nation the official lectern is out ready suggesting there is to be a serious statement, as it is always reserved for big announcements such as resignations and elections.
The rumour mill is rife saying a snap election could be called however, no one will know until the statement comes out at 11:15.
An election can be called early if two-thirds of majority of MPs vote for this in the Commons.
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has said previously that he would support an early election.
The Fixed-Term Parliament Act says that the general election date is the first Thursday in May every five years. The next general election is to be in 2020.