Theresa May is to give a surprise statement at Number 10

18 April 2017 | By Mark Fitt

Theresa May

The latest

Downing street has said the Prime Minister, Theresa May is give a statement this morning.

In an unusual move, Number 10 has announced Theresa May is to address the nation the official lectern is out ready suggesting there is to be a serious statement, as it is always reserved for big announcements such as resignations and elections.

The rumour mill is rife saying a snap election could be called however, no one will know until the statement comes out at 11:15.

An election can be called early if two-thirds of majority of MPs vote for this in the Commons.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has said previously that he would support an early election.

The Fixed-Term Parliament Act says that the general election date is the first Thursday in May every five years. The next general election is to be in 2020.

 

Most Popular

Most Emailed

Social Bookmarks