The White Company moves HQ to the Television Centre

The White Company is moving its head office to a new office building at Television Centre, the former BBC HQ in White City, West London.

The luxury lifestyle brand will lease 32,000 sq ft of office space on the sixth floor for its 350 staff who are current Kensington High Steet and plans to move in February 2018.

BBC Worldwide already has its HQ in the adjacent office building and other tenants moving in include ITV, which will produce Good Morning Britain, Loose Women and the Jonathon Ross Show at the site.

The Television Centre will feature also new Soho House club, rooftop pool and bar on the top of 2 Television Centre, with a gym and boutique hotel in the famous Helios rotunda or ‘doughnut’ and 950 new homes, designed by Stirling Prize winning architects AHMM.

Mary Homer, CEO of The White Company said: “We are delighted to confirm our head office move to this exciting and vibrant destination. This is a significant milestone for the company as we enter our next phase of growth and develop our business internationally.

“The office will be a perfect showcase for us as a leading luxury lifestyle brand”