The return of Safeway as Morrisons revives supermarket brand

Much loved brand back

Morrisons is resurrecting the Safeway supermarket brand thanks to a new partnership with convenience retailer McColls.

The announcement comes more than 13 years after the Yorkshire based supermarket giant acquired Safeway in a £3bn deal in March 2004.

The partnership will see Morrisons exclusively supply McColl’s growing estate of 1,300 convenience stores, and 350 newsagents with both Safeway and branded products starting in January 2018.

Jonathan Miller, chief executive of McColl’s, said the partnership is a ‘defining moment’ for the company and builds on the ‘transformational deal’ made last year after they grew their estate by acquiring 298 Co-op stores.

He said: “In McColl’s, Morrisons gain a long-term partner of significant scale with a growing neighbourhood convenience estate, and in Morrisons we gain access to their best-in-class sourcing and manufacturing capabilities.”

“This will enable us to provide our customers with the highest quality fresh food through the relaunch of the much loved and trusted Safeway brand,” he added.

Morrisons chief executive David Potts said: “We are also pleased to be reviving the Safeway brand which we know customers will enjoy.”

He added: “Wholesale supply will help make us a broader, stronger business.”