The Grand Tour: Richard Hammond in yet another lucky escape after another horrific car crash

Luck escape

Ex-Top Gear presenter Richard Hammond was literally just seconds from being incinerated after crashing a Rimac Concept that burst into flames, whilst filming The Grand Tour in Switzerland.

Hammond, 47 was flown by air ambulance to St Gallen, Switzerland and he has suffered a fractured knee.

The Grand Tour posted these picture on Twitter:

Richard Hammond was involved in a serious crash, but very fortunately suffered no serious injury. pic.twitter.com/4Oib32IJvj — The Grand Tour (@thegrandtour) June 10, 2017

Jeremy Clarkson and James May, Hammonds co-hosts arrived at the scene just after the crash, Clarkson described the accident saying on Twitter: “It was the biggest crash I’ve ever seen and the most frightening but incredibly, and thankfully, Richard seems to be mostly OK.”

It was the biggest crash I’ve ever seen and the most frightening but incredibly, and thankfully, Richard seems to be mostly OK. — Jeremy Clarkson (@JeremyClarkson) June 10, 2017

Andy Wilman said to the Sunday Mirror: “Jeremy and James both raced down to the scene of the crash as soon as it happened.”

“When they saw the wreckage on fire they thought Richard was dead. It was really bad.”

“They were staggered he had got out of it alive, because there was just nothing left.”

A Grand Tour spokesperson said: “Richard was conscious and talking, and climbed out of the car himself before the vehicle burst into flames.”

“He was flown by air ambulance to hospital in St Gallen to be checked over - revealing a fracture to his knee.”

“Nobody else was in the car or involved in the accident, and we’d like to thank the paramedics on site for their swift response.”

“The cause of the crash is unknown and is being investigated.”