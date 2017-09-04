The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge expecting third child

Breaking News

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge expecting their third child it has just been announced.

Kensington Palace released a statement this morning announcing the Duchesses third pregnancy and said The Queen and members of both families are delighted with the news.

They did not release any further details on the stage of the pregnancy but did say that the Duchess was once again suffering from Hyperemesis Gravidarum which meant she would not be attending a planned engagement at the Hornsey Road Children’s Centre today.