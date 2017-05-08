The Cursitor building achieves top certification rating for digital connectivity

Here’s why

Wired Certified Platinum for Developments & Redevelopments rating marks recently enhanced office building as one of the UK’s best for connectivity

Aberdeen Asset Management’s, the Cursitor building has become one of the first buildings in London’s midtown to achieve the Wired Certified Platinum for Developments & Redevelopments rating for digital connectivity.

The newly redeveloped office on Chancery Lane comprises 65,000 sq ft of Grade A office space in the heart of Midtown.

The building is located on the eastern side of Chancery Lane, and offers high quality office space over lower ground, ground and six upper floors, with roof terraces on the top two floors.

Farebrother and Cushman & Wakefield are advising on the leasing of the scheme, which was developed by Endurance Land.

Estelle Hunt of Aberdeen Asset Management said: “We are delighted to have secured a Wired Certified Platinum rating for the development. Connectivity is a key driver in today’s market, and has played a pivotal role in the development of this first-class building.”

“The attention to detail on connectivity will ensure that the building is future proofed to meet tenant connectivity needs.”

The Wired Certification provides developers and landlords with a trusted mark to help them understand what necessary investments are needed to achieve and enable them to demonstrate best-in-class connectivity infrastructure.

Given the important role of technology in business, Wired Certification also highlights forward thinking property owners willing to supply their tenants with the highest quality services.

This independent benchmark also provides greater transparency for occupiers to help them make an informed decision before signing a lease.

The building’s connectivity highlights include:

Two diverse points of entry on separate sides of the buildings and two diverse communications risers; this allows tenants to create multiple diverse internet cabling routes throughout the building in order to minimise the risk of disruption to their internet connection should any of the cable routes be damaged.

Backup power generators for comms equipment and space for tenants to place back up power equipment put in place by the landlord. If there is a power failure the generator will kick in to reduce any internet “down time” which allows businesses to continue operating.

The landlord has a Standard Wayleave Agreement on file and Vodafone is already present in the building. Having pre-set legal agreements in place can expedite tenants getting set up with internet when they move in; Vodafone fibre already being present in the building is a time-saving alternative to having to bring in a new provider and the installation time required, and showcases the landlord as connectivity and tenant focused.

About WiredScore:

WiredScore is the preeminent international platform that rates and provides transparency on the infrastructure, connectivity and technological capacity of office buildings. It was first developed in New York in 2013 by leaders in real estate, technology and telecommunications – including Google and Cisco, and with endorsement from Mayor Bloomberg – with the goal of improving the city’s technology infrastructure. Launching in London in 2015 with a mandate from the GLA, WiredScore has brought its connectivity certification programme to the UK to stimulate conversation around commercial property connectivity, and to provide developers and landlords with a trusted mark to demonstrate their best-in-class technology infrastructure.

Since its UK launch, the introduction of Wired Certification for commercial buildings has been met with enthusiasm from occupiers, landlords, developers and office leasing agents alike, with over 35m sq ft of commercial buildings and developments already committed to the certification programme. Those actively supporting the scheme include some of property’s leading developers, asset managers and occupiers including Derwent London, British Land, Land Securities and Legal & General.