The Budget: Subscription traps will be mentioned this week

What does this mean?

The Budget will include plans to crack-down on subscription schemes such as gym memberships, TV and music streaming services as well as free trials.

An estimated two in five people are paying for subscriptions that they don’t even use and according to the Citizens Advice Bureau, around two million customers struggle to cancel subscriptions every year.

Firms may be forced to improve their subscription and small print to make it clearer and much shorter. This is to provide customers with plenty of notice prior to any unexpected payments being taken.

According to Which? nine in ten consumers agreed to T&C’s and only 16% of consumers had actually read them prior to making any purchase.