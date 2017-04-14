Tesla chief announces electric articulated lorry

Is this a world first?

Tesla’s chief Elon Musk has announced that they will unveil in September an electric articulated lorry and an electric pick-up truck will be around in 18-24months.

Analysts have concerns as Tesla model 3, a mid-market car has 400,000 per orders which is more than they can manufacture in a year.

Despite this Tesla investors are confident that Musk can meet his deadlines which has seen their stock price slightly rise.

Musk said that his team have done an “amazing job” when talking about the new electric lorry.