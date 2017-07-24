Tesco to launch same day delivery service across the UK

First retailer to offer nationwide same day grocery delivery

Tesco are extending their same day grocery delivery service nationwide in a move that will see them compete will online retail giant Amazon.

The company will be the first retailer to offer a same day grocery delivery service across the UK ahead of Amazon, who plan to roll out their AmazonFresh service nationwide in the future.

Customers in London and the South East are currently able to order groceries from Tesco online for same-day delivery and the service will now be rolled out across the rest of the UK from 300 stores by the end of August.

Customers who order by 1pm will be able to receive their shopping after 7pm the same day. The service will be available seven days a week in London and the South East and Monday to Saturday throughout the rest of the UK.

In a statement the company said that same day deliveries are proving to be increasingly popular and they have seen an 18 per centgrowth in demand for the service so far this year.



Adrian Letts, managing director of Tesco online said: “Customers tell us they like getting their shopping delivered quickly and conveniently, and with our same day delivery service they can now order by lunch to get their shopping delivered for their evening meal.

“We’ve seen the service grow in popularity since we launched it in London and the South East so we’re really excited to be rolling it out to customers nationwide.”

Amazon who bought Whole Foods last month for £10.5bn launched AmazonFresh that sells groceries in 2016 and already offers a same-day service in parts of London.