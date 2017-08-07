Tesco scraps 5p charge on single use plastic carrier bags

Here’s why

Supermarket giant Tesco, has said that are going to scrap the 5p cost for the single use carrier bags across all stores from 28 August, but will still charge 10p for the, bag for life.

Tesco did a 10-week trial in stores across, Norwich, Dundee and Aberdeen, profits from the ‘bag for life’ will fund community projects across the UK.

Tesco sold over 700m plastic carrier bags a year since a 5p charge was introduced in 2015, the fee lowered sales by only 1.5bn.

Tesco’s CEO of the UK and Ireland, Matt Davies said: “The number of bags being bought by our customers has already reduced dramatically.

“Today’s move will help our customers use even fewer bags but ensure that those sold in our stores continue to fund thousands of community projects across the country chosen by customers.

“It’s the right thing to do for the environment and for local communities.”

The supermarket is to withdraw their single wine carriers bags however, customers who shop online that have their orders delivered in plastic carrier bags will still be charged 5p, per bag.