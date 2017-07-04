Tesco Bank’s chief executive announces he is to step down next year
Here’s what he achieved
The chief executive, Benny Higgins of Tesco Bank has announced he is to step down in February 2018, after 10-years of being in the role.
Higgins built the workforce from just 200 to 4,000 staff increased lending by £6.1bn and customer deposits has increased by £5.2bn and now has 6m customers.
Higgins said: “As Tesco Bank celebrates its 20-year anniversary, I want to take time to recognise the achievements of colleagues in serving our 6m customers.
“I am very proud of what we have achieved together and it has been a privilege to work in Tesco Bank and across Tesco for what will have been 10 years.”
Dave Lewis, the chief executive for Tesco said Tuesday: “Benny has steered Tesco Bank to the strong position it is in today. The strong growth in customers, deposits and lending is down to his leadership.
“It has been a pleasure having him on the leadership team, and we wish him all the best in his future endeavours.”