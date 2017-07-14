Terror in Egypt as six woman tourists stabbed at a holiday resort

BREAKING

A man has been arrested at a popular holiday resort in Hurghada which is situated along the Red Sea, as six female tourists have been stabbed and it has been reported two have been killed whilst they were on the beach.

Two Ukrainians were killed and three from Serbia and one from Poland have been taken to hospital for their wounds, their conditions are not yet known. A picture we have seen shows one of the victims lying on a sofa in the lobby of the hotel soaked in blood waiting for paramedics to come, this picture is to distressing to be shown.

This video shows those who were injured being led to waiting ambulances.

Officials have said that the attacker may have swam to the resort to gain access and police have further said that they are trying to determine his motives, it is unclear if this is a terror attack.

A Thomas Cook spokesman said: “Thomas Cook is aware of a knife attack that has taken place on the beach in Hurghada in Egypt.

“We are working with our team on the ground to gather further information. At this stage, there is no indication that any British tourists are involved.”

Hours earlier five police were shot dead in the city of Giza by suspected Islamic militants.

This picture shows the purported attacker being taken away.

