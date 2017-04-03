Ten dead in St Petersburg terror blast

Here’s what happened

At least ten have been reported to have been killed in St Petersburg metro terror blast whilst it has further been reported that a third bomb was “made safe”

There have been two bomb blasts at two metro stations in St. Petersburg and anti-terror officials found another device in a different metro station, they deactivated the device and “made safe.”

Reuters has said that the blasts happened in two train carriages in two stations. All 62 metro stations are now closed in St Petersburg. A spokesman for the metro confirmed that the blasts had been caused by explosive devices.

Russia’s anti-terrorism committee has confirmed that nine people have been killed and twenty are injured. Russian prosecutor’s office has called this a “terror attack.”

The Russian president, Vladimir Putin is in the city in a meeting with Belarus president, Alexander Lukashenko. Putin said Monday: “I have already spoken to the head of our special services, they are working to ascertain the cause.”

“The causes are not clear, it’s too early. We will look at all possible causes, terrorism as well as common crime.”

However, an Interfax source has stated that “at least one of the devices was filled with shrapnel.”

In a statement the St. Petersburg Metro said: “An evacuation from the stations is ongoing, there are people injured.”

“An unidentified object supposedly blew up in a carriage.”

Governor Georgy Poltavchenko said Monday in a statement: “Today in our city there was a terrible tragedy. As a result of the explosion in the subway people died. Many of the passengers were injured.”

“I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families and relatives.”

“Law enforcement authorities and all city services are doing everything necessary.”

“In this difficult time we all need to support those who lost their loved ones. I ask all of Petersburgers and guests of our city to be vigilant, attentive and careful.”

Boris Johnson said on twitter: “Horrified by news of explosion in St Petersburg. My sympathies are with the victims and their families.”

