Zuckerberg must testify or face formal summons, MPs warn

Data scandal row

MPs have today warned that they may issue formal summons to Facebook boss Mark Zuckerberg when he next enters the UK if he continues to avoid speaking in front of parliament over the data scandal.

Zuckerberg had previously declined to come in person to answer questions from British lawmakers, instead sending Facebook’s Chief Technology Officer Mike Schroepfer to face a four-hour grilling last month.

But the head of parliament’s Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee Damian Collins has now said he still wanted Zuckerberg to appear before lawmakers, ideally by May 24, and listed 39 questions or points which remained unanswered.

“While Mr Zuckerberg does not normally come under the jurisdiction of the UK parliament, he will do so the next time he enters the country,” Collins wrote in a letter.

“We hope that he will respond positively to our request, but if not the Committee will resolve to issue a formal summons for him to appear when he is next in the UK.”