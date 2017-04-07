YouTube makes a change to its rules

What does this mean for its users?

YouTube has made some changes to its rules on when users can start earning money through advertisements.

In a blog post the firm announced that any new YouTube channels will have to reach at least 10,000 views, before the social media platform even considers it for its YouTube Partner Programme.

YouTube will then look through the channels to check whether they are adhering to the websites guidelines, after this it will then let users carry adverts in videos.

YouTube said this move was to help crack down on content theft and fake channels.

Ariel Bardin, vice president of product management at YouTube, wrote: “After a creator hits 10k lifetime views on their channel, we’ll review their activity against our policies,”

“If everything looks good, we’ll bring this channel into YPP [YouTube Partner Program] and begin serving ads against their content. Together these new thresholds will help ensure revenue only flows to creators who are playing by the rules.”

