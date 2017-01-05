Worlds “fastest electric car” unveiled

Would you drive an electric car?

Faraday Future has unveiled a brand new electric car and claims it’s the fastest production electric vehicle in the world.

The tech start-up company is backed by Chinese billionaire Jia Yueting. It says the new FF91 model can accelerate from zero to 60mph n 2.39 seconds.

This would make it quicker than the McLaren P1 and the Lamborghini Aventador.

That particular speed would also top the current acceleration of Tesla’s model S which is currently the fastest production electric car out there.

The new car was unveiled at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas.

Faraday Future executive vice president Nick Sampson said: “We don’t have to follow outdated practices or retrofit existing equipment…we have to flip the auto industry on its head.”

The price of the new FF91 model has not been revealed yet but consumers can put down a deposit of $5,000 (£4,075) for the car in 2018.