Wikileaks has published thousands of CIA cyber spy documents

The latest…

The CIA’s cyber spy intelligence documents from the Centre for Cyber Intelligence, Langley Virginia has today been published by Wikileaks.

Julian Assange said: “The files are the most comprehensive release of US spying files ever made public. There is a total of 8,761 documents that account for “the entire hacking capacity of the CIA”, Assange claimed in a release. This is just the first of a series of “Vault 7” leaks which is far bigger than the Snowden NSA files.

By publishing these documents Wikileaks ensured the CIA had “lost control of its arsenal”, Assange claimed. This included software exploits which could allow control of computers around the world, if this were real.

Wikileaks said in a press release: “Recently, the CIA lost control of the majority of its hacking arsenal including malware, viruses, trojans, weaponized ‘zero day’ exploits, malware remote control systems and associated documentation.”

“This extraordinary collection, which amounts to more than several hundred million lines of code, gives its possessor the entire hacking capacity of the CIA.”

“The archive appears to have been circulated among former US government hackers and contractors in an unauthorised manner, one of whom has provided WikiLeaks with portions of the archive.”

This trove of documentation which Wikileaks calls “Year Zero” is the first in a series to follow.