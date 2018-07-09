Watch: Billionaire Musk's submarine for rescuing Thai boys

Four more boys saved today

As the world watches every day the risky mission to rescue 12 boys and their football coach currently stuck in a cave, Billionaire Elon Musk has revealed a ‘kid submarine’ which he says can be used to save the Thai boys.

The rescue team has reportedly saved four more boys today, taking the total number of those rescued to eight. Four boys and their coach remain in the cave in northern Thailand after the team was trapped inside the Tham Luang cave last week.

Tesla boss shared a video via Twitter on Sunday where his team uses a “tiny, kid-size submarine” to transport a person across a pool.

Musk explained the metal tube would be “[l]ight enough to be carried by 2 divers, small enough to get through narrow gaps” in the cave, and “extremely robust.” The device is also outfitted with oxygen ports and a nose cone to protect it from impact with rocks, according to Musk’s tweets.

Musk said it would take 17 hours to deliver the mini-submarine. “Hopefully, (it will be) useful,” he said on Twitter. “If not, perhaps it will be in a future situation.”