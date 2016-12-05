Vroom vroom: Apple reveals self-driving car plans

Take a look

It’s official: tech giant Apple is working on producing self-driving cars.

In a letter to US transport regulators, Apple said it was “excited about the potential of automated systems in many areas, including transportation”.

In a five-page letter written by Apple’s director of product integrity Steve Kenner, the tech giant has called on the regulator to not introduce too many rules on the testing of self-driving cars, saying that “established manufacturers and new entrants should be treated equally.”

“Apple uses machine learning to make its products and services smarter, more intuitive, and more personal,” the company wrote

“The company is investing heavily in the study of machine learning and automation, and is excited about the potential of automated systems in many areas, including transportation.”

No further details about Apple’s plans to produce self-driving cars have been divulged.