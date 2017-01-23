Vodafone slapped with ninth fine in two years for mismanaging streetworks noticing

Uh oh

Transport for London (TfL) has successfully prosecuted telecommunications company Vodafone for the ninth time in two years, as part of its commitment to ensuring road works cause as little disruption as possible to road users.

In court on Wednesday 18 January, Vodafone was ordered to pay significant fines for failing to serve the required streetworks notices at the start and end of their work in Archway Road on 22 May last year. TfL subsequently issued the company Fixed Penalty Notices, which Vodafone failed to pay.

Submitting streetworks notices is essential so TfL can avoid multiple roadworks taking place at the same time in close proximity. This ensures that the same road is not dug up repeatedly and encourages utilities to collaborate, ultimately reducing congestion and disruption to road users.

Ahead of the hearing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court, Vodafone pleaded guilty to the two offences and the company was fined a total of £3,340 and ordered to pay prosecution costs of £2,750. It is the third time Vodafone has been prosecuted for this particular offence since 2010.

Garrett Emmerson, TfL’s Chief Operating Officer for Surface Transport, said: “These offences prevent us from coordinating streetworks effectively and we will continue to push for the toughest penalties possible against companies caught acting unlawfully. We are committed to keeping London’s roads as clear as possible to prevent unnecessary disruption to journeys and to help us tackle congestion and poor air quality.”