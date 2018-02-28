Utilities leaders believe technology will enable us to overcome the socioeonomic challenges

According to new research

Seven in 10 utilities leaders believe technology is key to helping Britain overcome the socioeconomic issues it faces today, according to Fujitsu’s Technology in a Transforming Britain. At the heart of transformation in the sector and its future success is technology, with a resounding 94 per cent of leaders agreeing technology is driving change in their organisations, and 84 per cent positive about that change.

The positive view of technology is down to the improvements technology has brought the sector. Utilities leaders rank the top benefits as improving operational efficiency (48%), boosting employee productivity (41%) and bringing new products/services to market more quickly.

Despite the upgrades that technology has made in the sector – whether it be smart homes, meters or grids – just 53 per cent of the public agree that utilities have been dramatically changed by technology. It is, however, one of the most forward-thinking sectors when it comes to technology adoption. When asked which technologies would be implemented in the next 12 months, utilities leaders pointed to the Internet of Things (IoT) (42%), wearables (40%) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) (40%).

“There is a clear recognition among sector leaders that – as technology has been embraced in infrastructure, management and customer engagement – it has had a huge impact on the sector,” said Graeme Wright, CTO for Manufacturing, Utilities, and Services at Fujitsu UK. “It must not stop here, however, so the sector should be pleased with the continued technology-driven approach it is taking with new services – such as IoT and AI. To ensure these make a real difference, utilities companies must invest in technology and people to build a strong platform for long-term success.”

Despite the industry being a leader in technology adoption, just 17 per cent of the public listed utilities as the top sector they’d like to see technological advances in, behind education, transport, central government, manufacturing, banking, and retail. The public also listed utilities fourth (21 per cent), when asked which sectors they think are changing the most in the UK today. At a broader level, the public does acknowledge that technology is driving societal change in the country (88 per cent).

“While the public may not believe the sector is seeing much with technology, it is extremely encouraging to see the sector leaders be so forward-thinking in their approach to digital transformation,” continued Wright. “We must now pull together and ensure we are moving ahead responsibly. With 75 per cent of utilities leaders believing their employees have the right skills to take advantage of new technology, there is a strong base to start from. It is crucial we work to ensure this number rises and that workers are trained and reskilled in new technologies – this is the only way organisations can reap the rewards of an increasingly digital world.”