US charges Russian spies over 2014 Yahoo breach

The US has made the decision to charge two Russian spies over the theft of Yahoo accounts.

Previously, Yahoo has spoke of how “state-sponsored” hackers were behind the attack in 2014 which affected 500m accounts.

The US Department of Justice (DOJ) confirmed today of the charges relating to this breach.

Two members of the FSB, the Russian intelligence agency conspired with criminal hackers.

Yahoo faced criticism over the delay to inform users of the 2014 breach.

Stolen data included a whole variety of personal information, such as names, email addresses, telephone numbers, dates of birth and encrypted passwords. Credit card data was not taken, according to Yahoo.

Around 8m UK accounts were believed to have been affected.