UPS delivery drone faced problems at launch

Delivery firm, UPS unveiled a new truck with a delivery drone. However, the launch didn’t quite go to plan.

The drone failed to take off properly, it then was almost destroyed.

The test took place in Florida and the firms aim was to showcase how drones could make the company more rural efficient when it comes to delivering items.

Current US rules state that pilots need to be in sight of the drone at all times.

The firm also stated that until this restriction is eased they cannot carry out the plan of drivers being able to deploy drones from one location and then being able to meet up with the tech at another.

Mark Wallace, the firm’s senior vice-president of global engineering, said: “Drivers are the face of our company and that won’t change,”

“What’s exciting is the potential for drones to aid drivers at various points along their routes. Imagine a triangular delivery route where the stops are kilometres apart.”

“Sending a drone from a package car to make just one of those deliveries can reduce costly kilometres driven.”