UK start-up signs deal to revolutionise fashion photography

Partnership between London’s leading retail tech start-up, Metail and FFW

British retail tech company Metail today announces a new partnership with Berlin-based Fast Forward Imaging (FFWI) to use the innovative digital process, Composed Photography, to help retailers dramatically increase efficiency in their online photography operations.

The deal will harness Metail’s game-changing technology and FFWI’s capabilities as a leader in studio photography in Germany to help retailers increase productivity of ecommerce photography, improve control of output and untangle the processes and burdens of the logistical operations of organizing a clothing photoshoot.

At a time when the UK’s business ties with Europe are under scrutiny, this partnership will consolidate Metail’s presence in Europe, adding to existing relationships across Asia and the UK. Metail’s cutting-edge photography hub will be located within FFWI’s headquarters in Berlin. As such, this is a perfect example of increased international retail tech collaboration despite geo-political turmoil and market uncertainty.

In a revolutionary approach for ecommerce, Composed Photography eliminates the need for models and garments to be shot together. Models are photographed on their own in different angles, poses and styles, from which brands can choose a pool of images to use.

In turn, the garments are shot separately, using Composed Photography’s automated process which ‘digitally dresses’ the models using Metail’s digitisation software. This innovative technology, which allows models to be in a different location to the clothes for the shoots, provides huge flexibility, cost efficiency and control to the retailer.

By combining Metail’s expertise in fashion technology and photography, retailers benefit from cost-efficiency by eliminating the need for expensive studio photography and only having to pay for each image selected. Composed Photography gives brands access to professional models, leading photographers and experienced crew to ensure high quality images.

The new product innovation also extends Metail’s long-standing disruption of the fashion industry, building upon Metail’s MeModel, which enables over 7.7 million consumers to create a bespoke 3D model of themselves to try on clothes online before buying. The new partnership with FFWI represents another major milestone for Metail as it expands its international presence in Europe and lands in Germany.

“Retailers all around the world realise how crucial it is to make the online shopping experience as personal, smooth and engaging as possible. For almost a decade, our technology has been helping retailers do exactly that for millions of consumers,” said Tom Adeyoola, founder and CEO of Metail.

“We’re very excited to partner with another highly innovative company in FFWI, allowing us to bring the new Composed Photography technology closer to brands in Germany. It is a powerful technology that will relieve them of the burden of ecommerce photography operations by making them cost-effective, simple and providing consistent outputs.”

The partnership means that German retailers will be able to receive end-to-end service for all their ecommerce imagery needs from FFWI, which is already a leader in providing innovative technology in 360-degree clothing photography and ghost image captures.

Anna Rojahn, CEO of Fast Forward Imaging said: “Based on our experience in ecommerce photography, we believe in the powerful impact this revolutionary process will bring to German brands’ ecommerce imagery.

“We are delighted to partner with Metail and provide dedicated space for their disruptive technology in Germany, allowing retailers from both Germany and adjacencies to have the opportunity to benefit from the remarkable innovations that Metail’s technology brings to both online shopping and photography operations.”

Composed Photography is now available for bookings in FFWI’s studio in Berlin. Retailers can send their garments to the new studio to be photographed and digitised.