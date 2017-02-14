UK companies understaffed in cyber security

Is the country doing enough?

UK companies are currently understaffed when it comes to online threat.

The Queen is set to officially open the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC).

The NCSC is part of intelligence agency GCHQ, it will be the UK’s authority on cyber security.

NCSC chief executive Ciaran Martin has said the centres main job is to “make the UK the safest place to live and do business online”.

A survey conducted by ISC², an organisation for security professionals says that 66 per cent of UK firms are currently understaffed and do not have enough specialists to tackle the growing threat.

Around the world, the shortfall of cyber security workers will reach 1.8m over the next five years, this is a 20 per cent increase on the five-year projection made in 2015.

Chair of the House of Commons Public Accounts Committee, Meg Hillier MP, told Sky News: “At one point there were 40 different organisations involved in tackling data security, including cyber security.”

“The whole point about this centre is that, for the really high-end national security risks, it brings the right people in the right place.”

“But there’s a lot riding on this, a lot of expectation about what the National Cyber Security Centre will deliver. So, there’s a lot still prove.”