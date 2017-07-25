Two fifths of office workers say that IT issues hinder their ability to do their job

Are you affected?

According to a survey by memory and storage experts Crucial, more than two fifths (43 per cent) of British office workers say that IT issues hinder them from doing their job, finding they are often having to fix their own or other people’s IT issues.

The survey1 of 2,000 British office workers found that, 20 per cent of office workers feel embarrassed by their lack of basic IT skills in the office.

Those working in the public sector and media/marketing are the least embarrassed to admit they don’t know how to use something tech based (13 per cent). Colleagues working in IT services (27 per cent), consumer goods (31 per cent), food & drink (35 per cent) are the most embarrassed.

One in five (22 per cent) office workers rated their IT skills as excellent and 47 per cent said they were good. But delving into more specific skills, Brits admitted to not knowing how to do the following IT-related tasks:

5 per cent don’t know how to send emails

13 per cent don’t know how to scan for viruses or other infections

21 per cent don’t know how to update their software

11 per cent don’t know how to uninstall programmes

11 per cent don’t know how to open task manager

44 per cent don’t know how to upgrade memory

42 per cent don’t know how to upgrade their storage

13 per cent don’t know how to clear internet cookies and web cache

29 per cent don’t know how to defrag their drive

7 per cent don’t know how to use Microsoft Office

Some Brits (14 per cent) have even lied about the extent of their tech skills on their CV, with 67 per cent of those lying having to then admit to employers they can’t use the technology they claimed to. However, 37 per cent got away with their tech skill fibs.

Michael Moreland, Crucial worldwide product manager said: “Slow technology is frustrating enough, but slow technology that is impacting performance at work is a real productivity drain.

“If 43 per cent of your workforce is having their time wasted by fixing their own and other people’s IT problems, then it’s perhaps time to consider making some changes with your IT.

“Upgrading a laptop or computer with more memory and an SSD is one way to stop slow technology from taking up important time from your day. With upgraded technology, office workers can get more done and won’t get bogged down by slow running or frozen PCs, leaving them to focus on what’s important.”

