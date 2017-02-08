Twitter rolls out new tools to help tackle abuse

How will the company do it?

Twitter has announced it will be rolling out new tools which will help limit the abuse found on the social media site.

The news comes after the social media giant faced heavy criticism over harassment on its platform, it’s also failed to find a buyer after months of rumours about takeovers.

The company has announced a total of three main changes which will be rolled out in the “coming weeks”.

It also includes new moves which will stop people who have been permanently suspended from making new accounts.

Twitter’s vice-president of engineering, Ed Ho, announced the change in a Blogpost, he said: “Making Twitter a safer place is our primary focus.”

“We stand for freedom of expression and people being able to see all sides of any topic.”

“That’s put in jeopardy when abuse and harassment stifle and silence those voices.”

“We won’t tolerate it, and we’re launching new efforts to stop it.”

Other changes will also include safer search results as well as collapsing potentially abusive or low-quality replies to tweets.

Twitter has had to address the abuse after a lack of interest from potential buyers.