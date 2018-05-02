TSB hires this magic circle law firm to investigate the IT fiasco

TSB bosses set to appear before MPs for a grilling

On the day TSB bosses are set to appear before MPs for a grilling, it is now learnt that the troubled high-street bank has hired a ‘magic circle’ law firm Slaughter and May to investigate the IT chaos which left many customers unable to access online banking.

The news, first reported by Sky News, is expected to be confirmed at the Treasury committee later today.

Meanwhile, some tweets suggest that TSB customers may still be facing problems with its services.

Another 2hours of my life wasted . Still can’t get onto #TSBonline banking for about 10/12 days. #tsbfail #immovingbanks pic.twitter.com/DF5QZDVTsb — Bobo’s Beard Company (@bobosbeard) May 2, 2018