TouchNote enters Sunday Times Tech Track 100

Find out more

TouchNote, the world’s most popular postcard-sending service, has been included in this year’s Sunday Times Hiscox Tech Track 100. It represents another milestone for the company, which is profitable and exceeded £5m in sales last year.

The Sunday Times Hiscox Tech Track 100 league table ranks Britain’s 100 private tech companies with the fastest-growing sales over their latest three years. TouchNote, which also offers greeting cards, canvasses, framed photos and photo print boxes, was ranked at No. 67 in the 17th annual league table.

TouchNote CEO Oded Ran said:“This is a very proud moment for TouchNote and a result of many years of hard work from the whole team.

“We’ve come a long way since we sent our first postcard, but we feel like we’re still at the start of our journey to give everyone a more thoughtful way to keep in touch.

“Achievements like this are helping us get our message out, ensuring that people find out about TouchNote and love what we do.”

TouchNote, which has grown revenues 295 per cent over the past three years, currently employs 30 people in the UK and continues to add to the team. This recognition comes at a time when the London-based scale-up is increasing its marketing, adding to its product range and continuing its rapid rate of growth.