This London gaming firm just raised millions of pounds
Automaton Games, the British independent games studio behind the popular multiplayer psychological stealth and combat game Deceit, today announced that it has secured investment of $10m from Cambridge Venture Partners.
The new investment is being used to develop a revolutionary massively multiplayer survival-combat game built withImprobable’sSpatialOS technology andCryEngine.
Utilising Improbable’s pioneering SpatialOS cloud-based development platform, Automaton’s cutting-edge MMO tactical shooter, currently in development, will feature groundbreaking elements such as:
● 1,000 concurrent players occupying a detailed shared world
● A huge 12km x 12km explorable, graphically realistic and highly dynamic environment, enabling advanced tactical gameplay
● Strong character progression, social hubs and global-scale player-driven narrative that will shape a unique MMO experience
● An additional last-man standing Player vs Player arena combat mode, with up to 400 players in direct combat.
● Unprecedented world simulation and effects, including environmental destruction, roaming wildlife, dynamic weather, foliage displacement, tracks, blood trails, fire and water effects, fully immersing players into the experience of being the hunter - or the hunted.