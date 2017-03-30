The Samsung Galaxy S8 has ditched the home button

Are you a fan of Samsung? Check out its latest phone

Samsung’s latest smartphone has ditched the home button, it has also introduced a brand new virtual assistant.

The Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ are larger despite the new devices being about the same size as the firm’s previous phone, the S7 and S7 Edge.

As well as this the new phones both feature a screen with curves round the sides.

Ben Wood from the CCS tech consultancy, said: “The Galaxy S8 is arguably the most important launch of the last 10 years for Samsung and every aspect will be under the microscope following the Note 7 recall,”

“The S8 is a unquestionably a strong product but Samsung must now deliver a faultless launch to move on from its earlier difficulties. If this happens it will emerge in an even stronger position.”

Prices will set you back a bit, the S8 is being priced at £690 and the S8+ will cost £780.

The S7 and S7 Edge were cheaper on launch last year, the S7 cost £569 and the S7 Edge had a price tag of £639.

The new device is set to be released on the 21 April.

