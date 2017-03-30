The Samsung Galaxy S8 has ditched the home button
Are you a fan of Samsung? Check out its latest phone
Samsung’s latest smartphone has ditched the home button, it has also introduced a brand new virtual assistant.
The Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ are larger despite the new devices being about the same size as the firm’s previous phone, the S7 and S7 Edge.
As well as this the new phones both feature a screen with curves round the sides.
Ben Wood from the CCS tech consultancy, said: “The Galaxy S8 is arguably the most important launch of the last 10 years for Samsung and every aspect will be under the microscope following the Note 7 recall,”
“The S8 is a unquestionably a strong product but Samsung must now deliver a faultless launch to move on from its earlier difficulties. If this happens it will emerge in an even stronger position.”
Prices will set you back a bit, the S8 is being priced at £690 and the S8+ will cost £780.
The S7 and S7 Edge were cheaper on launch last year, the S7 cost £569 and the S7 Edge had a price tag of £639.
The new device is set to be released on the 21 April.