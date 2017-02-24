The firm behind Google’s self-driving cars is suing Uber

This is everything you need to know

The firm behind Google’s self-driving car is suing Uber for stealing trade secrets and technology from Google.

Waymo, which was set up by Google owner Alphabet is taking legal action against Uber’s self-driving car which goes under the name of Otto. Uber bought the car for $700m last year.

The lawsuit argues that former Waymo manager Anthony Levandowski took information that wasn’t his when he left to co-found the venture that became Otto.

Uber has said it is taking these allegations seriously and is set to review the issue carefully.

The lawsuit alleges that Levandowski was “downloading 14,000 highly confidential and proprietary design files” during his time at Google.

Waymo said: “We believe these actions were part of a concerted plan to steal Waymo’s trade secrets and intellectual property,”

Waymo, wrote a blog post detailing the legal action, the blog said: “Our parent company Alphabet has long worked with Uber in many areas, and we didn’t make this decision lightly,”

“However, given the overwhelming facts that our technology has been stolen, we have no choice but to defend our investment and development of this unique technology.”