The end of Adobe Flash software

Support will end in 2020

Adobe will no longer support Flash Player in the future the company announced in a blog post yesterday.

The software that is essential for powering some videos, games and multimedia content will no longer be supported by the end of 2020.

The company said: “Adobe is planning to end-of-life Flash.

“Specifically, we will stop updating and distributing the Flash Player at the end of 2020 and encourage content creators to migrate any existing Flash content to these new open formats.”

Adobe said they would be working with Apple, Facebook, Google and Microsoft to progress and develop alternative software as technology evolves.

The popularity of flash has declined over the years as the software has been subject to security concerns due to hackers using it as a way to download malware.

In a separate blog Google said: “For 20 years, Flash has helped shape the way that you play games, watch videos and run applications on the web. But over the last few years, Flash has become less common.

Three years ago, 80 per cent of desktop Chrome users visited a site with Flash each day. Today usage is only 17 per cent and continues to decline.”