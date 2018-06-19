Tesla staff leaking 'sensitive data'? Here's what boss Musk wrote

Find out here

In a midnight memo, Tesla boss Elon Musk has reportedly accused an unnamed employee of conducting “extensive and damaging sabotage” to the company’s operations, with large amounts of highly-sensitive data being exported to “unknown third parties”.

Company spokeswoman Gina Antonini declined to comment on the email.

In the email, as seen by Reuters, Musk wrote that he learned about this alleged behaviour over the weekend: “The full extent of his actions are not yet clear, but what he has admitted to so far is pretty bad. His stated motivation is that he wanted a promotion that he did not receive.”