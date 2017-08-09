Tech start-up Okappy successfully raises £250,000 to close its second crowdfunding campaign

Here’s what they said

Tech start-up Okappy, the B2B communications and collaboration platform for companies looking to re-think their day-to-day job management, has successfully hit its crowdfunding target of £250,000. The money will be used to further market and develop its platform to the millions of companies around the world that want to better manage their employees and subcontractors.

Richard Harris, CEO of Okappy says “The response to our crowdfunding campaign has been tremendous, there is a real demand from companies around the world for a better way to communicate and collaborate with employees, multiple subcontractors, across different sites and with different clients.”

Gerry So, Okappy’s co-founder adds: “We chose AngelsDen for our business angel round due to the quality and calibre of the AngelsDen investors. A number of investors have taken an active interest in the company. To us, the experience our investors bring to the table is just as important as the investment.”

Andy Bonsall, the lead investors said: “The market network is what really excited me, it’s a real differentiator in the market which has huge potential across many different type of business.”

Okappy is described as a market network aimed at companies with employees and subcontractors working in different locations. These types of companies often struggle with poor communication, lots of paperwork and the fragmentation of information across different applications which leads to errors, wastes time and ultimately leads to missed, disputed and forgotten invoices.

The app runs on the Web, on iPads and iPhones, Android devices and other smartphones and streamlines administrative tasks including customer communication, job management, invoicing and taking payment by card or direct debit. All information is held in one place, it is easily searchable and available across all your devices, even when you don’t have network reception.

Okappy was born in 2015 and has already seen over 70,000 jobs created and over £10m pounds worth of invoices raised. Even more exciting is the 22,000 connections which have been created on the platform by our customers.

Okappy was co-founded by Richard Harris (who previously built an award winning startup in the transport sector) and Gerry So, a chartered financial accountant and ex-investment banker.