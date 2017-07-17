Tech innovators urged to use their skills to tackle terror threat

New fund set up

Up to £2m is to be made available to unlock innovation and fast track new technology to combat the next generation of terrorist threat.



Speaking at a summit in London bringing together the police, counter-terrorism experts and the private sector, Security Minister Ben Wallace will announce funding for new, cutting edge research to improve the surveillance and detection of potential threats in crowds.

The UK is already renowned for its world-leading academics, researchers, engineers and technology developers, and today the Government is urging these talented individuals to come together and further support our work to keep the public safe.



In his speech Security Minister Ben Wallace is expected to say: “Society must come together to defeat terrorism which is why I am delighted to see representatives here from businesses from across the country who take seriously the need to protect the public.



“In light of the horrific attacks in London and Manchester, the Government has committed to review its counter-terror strategy and further to this I am announcing today that we are making up to £2m available to fund research into cutting edge technology and behavioural science projects designed to keep people safe in crowds.

“The threat from terror does not stand still so neither will we, which is why we are calling on the best and the brightest from the science and technology sector to come forward with their ideas and proposals to support our ongoing work to keep people safe.”

The competition is being run in a partnership between the Home Office and Defence and Security Accelerator with support from the Royal Society. The competition is seeking research proposals from the country’s brightest talents for innovative or novel ideas to reduce the threat from terrorist attacks using weapons or explosives.

This competition forms part of the science and technology programme within the Government’s current counter-terrorism strategy.