TalkTalk boss Dido Harding set to quit

TalkTalk chief executive Dido Harding is set to stand down from her position in May. She will be replaced by current managing director Tristia Harrison.

Sir Charles Dunstone, the TalkTalk founder, will become the firm’s executive chairman after he steps down as chairman of Dixons Carphone.

Harding, who was appointed CEO in October 2010, was put in a tough spot when hackers attacked the broadband provider in 2015. The attack cost the firm up to £35m in one-off costs.

Dido Harding commented: “After seven extraordinary and fulfilling years, during which we have transformed TalkTalk’s customer experience and laid the foundations for long term growth, I’ve decided it’s time for me to start handing over the reins at TalkTalk and focus more on my activities in public service. I am very proud to be handing over to the next generation of TalkTalk leadership who, together with Charles, have played such an integral part in the success of the business to date. Between now and May, we will work together on a handover that maintains focus on this years’ performance and enables the new team to prepare for the next financial year and beyond.”

Charles Dunstone commented: “Dido has been a tireless, energetic and effective force for good from the day she joined TalkTalk. As a result of her leadership and total commitment to all of us who work here and our customers, she has helped transform TalkTalk into a much stronger business. She leaves with our thanks and very best wishes for the future.

“I’m excited at the prospect of spending more time on TalkTalk, beginning with delivering another successful performance this year; and I am delighted to announce the promotion of Tristia and Charles to help me lead the business so that we continue to deliver successfully for our customers and our shareholders.”