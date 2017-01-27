Take a look at MIKA - Nokia's new digital assistant

Will it take off?

Nokia has created a customized ‘digital assistant’ that will improve telecom operators’ efficiency by providing engineers faster access to critical information. ‘MIKA’ - powered by the Nokia AVA cognitive services platform and underpinned by Nokia’s services expertise - will provide voice-dictated automated assistance to reduce time spent searching information resources, enabling operators to focus on key business tasks without being distracted by the complexities of multi-technology network environments.

MIKA - or Multi-purpose Intuitive Knowledge Assistant - is the first digital assistant ‘trained’ specifically for the telecom industry, designed to provide automated assistance that saves time and frees highly skilled workers to focus on critical tasks. Nokia analysis of working methods within a Network Operations Center has revealed that application of MIKA could ‘give back’ more than one hour of productive time every day to engineers by providing them with access to information and recommendations through the interactive user interface.

MIKA combines augmented intelligence with automated learning to provide access to an extensive range of tools, documents and data sources. These include the Nokia AVA knowledge library, a repository of best practice gathered from Nokia projects around the world. Using the knowledge library MIKA can provide recommendations based on similar issues seen in other networks. MIKA is available via a web interface and mobile agent so that engineers can tap into its knowledge base, wherever they are.

Igor Leprince, head of global services at Nokia, said: “Finding the right information is a daily challenge for telco engineers tasked with boosting network quality. MIKA taps into the power of the Nokia AVA platform to provide quick and accurate answers, avoiding time wasted on fruitless searches. MIKA is customized to support the specific needs of telecoms, and can deliver recommendations based on experience from networks around the world.”