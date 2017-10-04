Stephen Fry calls for Facebook to be regulated

Find out more

Stephen Fry this morning called on the advertising community to push for regulation of Facebook.

In the opening session of The Festival of Marketing, Fry said “They’re [Facebook] not treated in law in the same way that press is… which is absurd because most people now get their news from facebook but they’re not subject to the same requirements.

Even ownership of arms is regulated” he continued. “Everything is regulated… it’s just a question of where you draw the line. Facebook should be regulated in the same way that news organisations are.”

Despite having 12.9m followers on Twitter, he claimed “Everything about Facebook revolts me” and that LinkedIn is “a hotel for suited executives” before admitting that “Snapchat and Instagram are for people younger than me - I don’t fully understand”.

Fry played the game when the interviewer wrapped up the session with word association, making the following associations: Bezos - “Jeff”, Google - “Children”, Apple - “I’m a fan”, Zuckerberg: “vomit”.

